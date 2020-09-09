After a BJP MLA from Kangra district tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday advised MLAs not to attend the session if they notice in themselves any symptoms related to this infectious disease.

Parmar, while addressing members of HP Legislative Assembly, appealed to them to keep vigil, adopt all safety measures and strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to curb spread of deadly disease.

“If anyone has any doubts or they experience any influenza like illness symptoms, they should go for home quarantine or isolate themselves instead of attending the session.

If it is necessary to attend the assembly then they should themselves take initiative to get tested for Coronavirus,” he added.

Parmar urged the members to go for thermal screening before entering the house to remain safe from infectious disease.

He further advised them to use face masks properly and cover nose and mouth completely, adopt necessary social distance and keep sanitizing hands.

He also advised them to not to speak loudly as it could lead to spread of virus and said every member should speak in a normal way to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are all public representatives and remain in touch with the general public on a daily basis. Furthermore, it is our responsibility to not become Corona carrier or spread it among people but motivate them to avoid Coronavirus infection,” he added.

He added the entire state is watching our conduct in assembly as we are responsible to the people and every member should strive to live up to their expectations.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Indora MLA was on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus after attending assembly session till evening. Her daughter and member of personal staff too had tested positive for the infectious disease.

Besides her, a Cabinet minister from Mandi district and Congress MLA from Solan had contracted the disease and they were currently undergoing treatment.

Another BJP MLA from Solan district and a Cabinet minister from Sirmaur district, who were tested positive for COVID-19 in August and had recovered, attended the proceedings of the assembly.