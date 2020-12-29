The Government of India has selected the Covid-19 software sample collection management system prepared by the National Information Science Centre (NIC), Himachal Pradesh, for Digital India Award- 2020.

This award will be given in the innovation in pandemic category and would be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, for which a virtual function is being organised on 30 December, 2020 at New Delhi.

A spokesperson of the NIC, Himachal Pradesh said here that Himachal Pradesh was given the responsibility to develop software at national level.

The NIC Himachal Pradesh designed and developed this software under the dynamic leadership and guidance of Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur and active participation of National Health Mission and Health Department, he added.

He said that this software had been prepared for Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It was prepared as per the directions of Director General of NIC, Dr Neeta Verma in April this year by working relentlessly for around 20 hours per day.

This software is being used by more than one lakh sample collectors of all the states and union territories of the country and so far, around 8 crore samples have been collected. The spokesperson said that details of persons going for Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 virus was also being uploaded on this software.

After COVID-19 test, the reports of person were also being uploaded in this software. He said that one web application and two mobile applications have been included in this system. He said that under this software, the information relating to infected patients was also available on https://covid19cc.nic.in portal to all the deputy commissioners and health officers. Apart from this, the data was also being used in Aarogya Setu App.