Having been declared corona-free a few days ago, the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh is again witnessing spurt in Covid-19 cases as the number of active cases has spiralled to 64 with 7 more tested positive on Wednesday.

An official spokesman of the UT of Ladakh said that the number of positive cases was 23 in the Leh district and 41 in Kargil (one patient of Kargil was admitted in a Srinagar hospital).

The spokesman said that 89 samples were tested at COVID-19 laboratory Chuchot Yokma , out of which 7 were tested positive.

It is worth mentioning that nearly a dozen positive patients were cured in Ladakh a few days ago after which the UT was declared Covid-19 free. However, the spurt came as a large number of people stranded elsewhere in the country and abroad, including Iran, were returning to their homes in Ladakh.

Twentynine nomads from Pahalgam in Kashmir reached Shagshi Nallah Taisuru in Ladakh where they were screened and their samples were taken for Covid test. They have been instructed for strict quarantine in their temporary shelters.

On the other hand, more than 85 samples were tested positive till 4 pm in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir where 48 deaths were registered till Tuesday. The number of positive cases has crossed 4400 in J&K.