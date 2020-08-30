In a meeting with Vice-Chancellors on National Education Policy-2020, Governor Bandaru Dattatraya stressed on working in the direction of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, keeping in view equality and inclusiveness.

Prof. Sikander Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla, Dr C.L. Chaman, VC, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi and Dr Surender Kashyap, VC, Atal Medical & Research University, Ner Chowk, Mandi were present on the occasion.

Dattatraya said that a high-level task force should be constituted at the University level for the implementation of NEP and after studying the policy in consultation with concerned people and institutions, we must prepare a vision document, a targeted strategy and a well planned systematic stage-wise action plan to become a multi-disciplinary institute by the year 2040.

He suggested for organizing seminars, conference etc at the university level regarding the NEP and make long term and short term plans. He said that this policy also needs to be explained to the students.

“Himachal could become the leading state in the country in implementing this policy only through the practical efforts of higher educational institutions,” he said.

The Vice Chancellors also gave their valuable inputs regarding NEP, which would be helpful in implementing the policy in the state. They also discussed practical problems, challenges and strategy for implementation of NEP.

Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary to Governor gave Power Point presentation prepared on the direction of the Governor on ” Higher Education: Challenges and immediate steps under National Education Policy – 2020″.Registrars of all three Universities were also present on the occasion.