Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday left for Goa to give a talk on The Relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times.

The teachings will be held on 11 December at Kala Academy Auditorium in Goa organized by Goa University.

On 14 December, he will inaugurate the new courtyard of Drepung Gomang Monastery at Mundgod in Karnataka and attend a ceremony celebrating the marking of the 6-year implementation phase of the Emory Tibetan Science Initiative in the morning.

On 16-17 December, he will give teachings and confer long life empowerment (tsewang) in the morning at Drepung Loseling Monastery and will attend a symposium on Aryadeva’s 400 Stanzas on the Middle Way (uma shigyapa).

Dalai Lama will inaugurate an international conference on Je Tsongkhapa: Life, Thought and Legacy in the morning at Gaden Lachi Monastery on 20 December and on 21 December, will participate in the 600th anniversary of Je Tsongkhapa’s Parinirvana. On 22 December, he will be offered a long-life offering by several monasteries in the morning at Gaden Jangtse Monastery.