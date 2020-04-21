Their reach may be local, but the effort is big in Covid-19 pandemic, wherein local initiatives matter the most to check spread.

The talk is of Community Radios in Himachal Pradesh which are making a difference in Covid-19 crisis by informing and educating people in local dialects ever since the lockdown was imposed on 23 March followed by curfew the next day.

There are three Community Radios in different parts of Himachal and all the three have switched to Covid-19 as a priority area in their programmes.

And despite many challenges in field in Covid-19 lockdown, they are flagging local issues prominently and disseminating information and area specific advisories of government and local administration on real times basis with quick translations in Hindi and Pahari dialects.

“Community Radio is a much needed component to stay connected with masses in disaster. We are airing programmes 24X7 for information and awareness despite the fact that we are running with only four team members in this emergency. We are in touch with our volunteers through social media. The programmes on our community radio are informative, innovative and interactive,” said Meenakshi, Director, Programmes at Radio Gunjan Community Radio Station Dharamshala.

Radio Gunjan started in 2017 and is currently airing special programmes on Covid-19 24X7 in Hindi, Pahari (Kangri) and Gadyali (tribal dialect). “Our awareness programmes on the importance of social distancing, hand wash and face masks in local dialect help people understand the issue in a better way,” Meenakshi said.

She said Radio Gunjan has become an important medium for feedback from grassroots to the administration as well. “We are airing special live programme on Covid-19 in which locals talk about various issues they have been facing during the lockdown,” she said.

The Radio Gunjan’s WhatsApp group “Covid-19 Managing Group”, which connects 250 people representing all development blocks of district Kangra to establish communication between communities in district, has proved an effective tool in the crisis, with DC, the SP, Chief Medical Officer and other officials and line agencies actively participating in it. Besides, the Radio Gunjan raised Rs 47000 from public for Corona Relief Fund for District Administration in Kangra through direct bank transfer from 7-20 April.

The Community Radio Station (CRS), Kuthar in Theog in Shimla district is broadcasting for ten hours. Even though it catered to agriculture, horticulture and health sectors since it started in 2018, it is now airing focussed awareness programmes on Covid-19 four times a day. “We broadcast our programmes in Hindi language and Pahari dialect (local to Shimla) to connect with people effectively,” said Surinder Singh Banolta, who runs the CRS.

Dr Brijender Singh Panwar, Director MS Panwar Institute of Communication and Management, Solan, who was the first one to start Hamara MSPICM Community Radio Station in HP 11 years back, said the role of Community radio has become much more crucial in Covid-19 situation as it targets local listeners. “We broadcast for 13 hours in a day. Our radio reporters are giving point to point official information to people, along with interviews of doctors to clarify issues in the minds of people in Hindi language,” he said.