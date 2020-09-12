Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued bailable warrants against the Principal Secretary (Irrigation & Public Health) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Engineer-In-Chief, IPH Department, Superintending Engineer, IPH Department, Shimla Circle and Executive Engineer, IPH Department, Sunni Division, District Shimla in the sum of Rs. 25,000/- each with one surety each in the like amount to the satisfaction of the Arresting Officer.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur passed these orders on a contempt petition filed by one Govind Singh for violation of the orders dated 23 April, 2019 passed by the Tribunal, vide which the respondent IPH department was directed to allow him to serve the department up to the age of 60 years.

The petitioner has prayed to direct the respondents/contemnors to release his salary till date along with 12% interest.

After abolition of the erstwhile Tribunal, the petition was transferred to the High Court.

Despite several opportunities granted to the respondents to file response/compliance affidavit, the same was not filed. The respondents were directed to appear in person on 10 September, 2020 in Court, in case of failure to file the compliance affidavit, but they neither filed the response nor appeared in person and moreover, nothing was on record on their behalf for exemption from presence in the Court.

The Court observed that in the aforesaid circumstances, it has no other option except to issue the bailable warrants for securing the presence of the respondents along with record, enabling the Court to proceed further.

The Court posted the matter for 6 October, 2020.