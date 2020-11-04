Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday charged that the state Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, a Congress MLA from Haroli, was always “busy making baseless allegations against the current state government in a desperate bid to remain in news”.

He alleged that the Congress believed in “mere politics and daydreaming”, claiming that his government however believed in “making dreams come true”.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Tahliwal in Una after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 71.16 crore in Haroli Assembly segment of Una district.

He said that the state government has decided to set up The Bulk Drug Park sanctioned by Centre in Haroli area. This would ensure an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore in this Park, besides providing employment and self employment avenues to thousands of youths.

“It is unfortunate that the leader of opposition was even opposing this historic initiative taken by the state government, Instead of opposing this Bulk Drug Park, the leader of opposition should welcome and support the same,” he said.

He said that the World was today passing through an alarming phase of corona pandemic. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effectively guiding the country to tackle this pandemic.

The CM said that even the most developed countries in the world were looking towards India to fight this pandemic. He said that opposition leaders were even trying to politicise this sensitive issue, which shows their lust for power.

He said that over 2.50 lakh Himachalis stranded in different parts of the country were brought back to their homes, but the Congress leaders even made a hue and cry over this issue and alleged that the Government was bringing corona to the State. He said that even the Prime Minister has appreciated the steps taken by the State Government in checking spread of this virus.

Thakur said the present state government is completing three years of its tenure on 27 December this year. He said that in these three years, the state government has ensured that benefits of development and welfare schemes reach to the person living at the lowest ebb. He said that the state government inherited a loan of Rs 47,500 crore from the previous Congress Government due to their unmindful expenditure, which was a biggest bottleneck in matter of development.

He said that the ‘Jan Manch’ programme of the state government has benefitted people of the State in speedy redressal of their grievances. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that Chief Minister has ensured that developmental works in the State do not get affected due to paucity of funds.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said that even when the Chief Minister was recovering from corona virus he held regular virtual meetings with the central leaders and State officers to get Bulk Drug Park approved for Haroli.

Vice Chairman State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC), Ram Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed various developmental demands of the area.

He said that this was the seventh visit of Chief Minister to Haroli Assembly segment which shows the concern of the Chief Minister towards development of the area.