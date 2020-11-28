The Central government has released Rs 326 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission to Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked the Centre government for releasing a total amount of Rs 326 crore and said Himachal was the only State in the country to have released all the four installments of Rs 81.5 crore each.

“The grant will facilitate the state government to achieve the target of providing piped drinking water to every household of the state at the earliest. All this was possible due to the continuous efforts made by State Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur and other senior officers of the department for empathetically taking up the case before the Central government,” he added.