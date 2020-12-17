Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Centre of Excellence for Tourism and Hospitality and Information Technology to be constructed at a cost of Rs 85 crore in Gram Panchayat Chausha near Waknaghat in Solan district.

Thakur said that this centre would provide a sound and trained manpower to the tourism and hospitality industry. He said that this Centre of Excellence would have an Information Technology Centre, Centre of Excellence for tourism and Hospitality, Training Hotel, Teaching Staff Residence, Students Hostel, Staff Quarters and Directors Residence.

He said that the Centre would produce some of the best trained youth as per the demand of the industry.

Thakur said that the Corona pandemic has forced the state to take a few strict decisions to check the spread of the virus. He said that at the same time the Government was also ensuring that the pace of development goes uninterrupted, therefore, foundation stones and inaugurations of projects were being done virtually. He said that the government has now decided that in actual functions gathering of not more than fifty persons would be allowed. He said that this building would be constructed with pre-fabricated structure, which would be completed by June, 2022.

The chief minister said that the state government was also endeavouring to develop this whole area from tourism point of view. He said that several companies have shown their interest for being the Operating Partner of this Centre of excellence. He said that as per the guidelines of ADB process of selecting operating partners have started and seven international companies and 23 other organizations have envisaged interest in this sector.

Thakur said that the institute would meet the demand of highest IT Skills such as analytics, robotics and artificial intelligence etc.

He said that it would also provide incubation hub services to the new entrepreneurs of the state.

Technical Education and Information Technology Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda said that this Centre of Excellence for Tourism and Hospitality would be the fourth such Centre in the Country and would be completed within 18 months. He said that this Centre would prove a boon to the youth of the State for their skill upgradation.

MLA and former Minister Dr. Col. Dhani Ram Shandil said that it was vital that the youth of the State get best possible training for their skill upgradation so that they could provide them skill to earn their livelihood.

BJP Executive Committee Member Dr. Rajesh Kashyap while welcoming the Chief Minister said that this Centre of Excellence would go a long way in providing employment- oriented education to the youth of the state. He said that despite the corona pandemic, the Chief Minister has ensured that the pace of development goes on uninterrupted in the state.