Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that on the request of the state government, the Union Government has approved investment clearance of about Rs 7922 crore for six projects of Irrigation, Multipurpose and flood control schemes for Himachal Pradesh.

He said that this included Renuka ji Dam Project (National Project) with an estimated cost of Rs 6947 crores and five proposals related to flood protection works/anti-erosion measures with estimated cost of Rs. 975.70 crore.

The CM said this in his address after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 130 crore in Jaisinghpur Assembly segment in Kangra district.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the State Government to perform inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony virtually. He said that developmental projects worth Rs. 130 crore were dedicated by him today to the people of Jaisinghpur Vidhan Sabha area.

Chief Minister urged the people of the State to ensure adequate precautions to ensure check on spread of coronavirus in the State. He said that the State was fortunate to have benevolence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Prime Minister has visited the state three times during the current tenure of the State Government. He said that Prime Minister was always concerned about the developmental aspirations of the people of the State. He said that Prime Minister has meticulously led the nation during the Corona pandemic. He said the deaths due to COVID-19 in India were almost lowest amongst most of the developed countries.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the strong and able leadership of Prime Minister that the dream of crores of Indians have been realised, as the Bhumi Pujan of Lord Ram Temple at Ayodhaya was performed recently by the Prime Minister and magnificent Lord Ram Temple would be constructed within two-three years. He said that not only this, several other historic decisions, such as abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq etc. He said that this was possible due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Local MLA Ravinder Dhiman hailed CM for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of Rupees in the area. He thanked the Chief Minister for laying foundation stones of five projects worth Rs. 57 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also detailed various developmental demands of the area.