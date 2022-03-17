Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan donates Covid relief material to HP

Noted Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan donated Covid relief material worth Rs 3 crore to Himachal Pradesh which was flagged off by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from Peterhof in Shimla on Thursday.

Mohit Chauhan said that being a proud Himachali, has come forward to help the people in need and he personally sent many ration trucks to the migrant laborers trapped in Delhi.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur thanked Mohit Chauhan for his philanthropic gesture and said the people of the state were proud of the achievements of this son of Himachal Pradesh.

Despite achieving so much success, Mohit Chauhan has always remained in touch and associated with Himachal Pradesh and its people. Mohit Chauhan has donated goods worth Rs 3 crore to Himachal for Covid-19 relief which include oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medical kit, thermometers, gloves, masks, sanitizers, PPE kits and ration kits.

These essential items would be soon distributed in five districts and would be sent to government hospitals in Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur so that common people could be benefitted, he added.

Thakur stated that Mohit Chauhan also took over the responsibility of feeding and providing medical care of dozens of destitute dogs trapped in the forest. During the second wave of Covid-19, even when the cases had increased in Delhi, Mohit Chauhan collected essential medical items like oxygen concentrators and cylinders and had sent them to the needy. Being a responsible and capable citizen, Mohit Chauhan left no stone unturned in fulfilling his duty during pandemic. Chauhan also provided ration kits to the artists whose income was badly affected due to the pandemic.

tThe crisis of Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, so everyone needs to be alert and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government, the CM said. He further stated that Himachal Pradesh has secured first place in the country in inoculating both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination. Along with this, we were also ahead in the vaccination of adolescents and booster dose to eligible persons, he added.

Himachal was also one of the best states in effective Covid-19 management and even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the steps taken and termed the state a ‘Champion’ in Covid-19 management.

The main focus of the government was to keep the people of the state safe from this pandemic for which better health facilities were provided. There was only one oxygen plant in the state, whereas today there are 48 oxygen plants in the state. Today the State has the facility of more than one thousand ventilators whereas earlier the state had only 50 ventilators, he further added.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Braiwa, wife of Mohit Chauhan Prarthana, Director Health Services were present on the occasion among others.