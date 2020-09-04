Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must act as a “brand ambassador” of the party to carry forward various policies and programmes of the Central and state government.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the BJP workers of BJP organisational district Mandi at Mandi.

The Chief Minister said that the role of each and every party worker was vital in bringing the party back to power in 2022 elections.

“In Corona pandemic times, the workers have to work with greater dedication and commitment to ensure success of ‘Mission Repeat’,” he said.

He said the workers should fearlessly give their suggestions for improvement in functioning of the organisation as well as government.

Thakur said that the party workers were fortunate that they were part of the largest political party of the world. He said that credit of this goes to the hard work and dedication put in by the party workers. He said that behaviour of the party functionaries with the public was also vital.

He said that the state government has launched several schemes for the welfare of the State and its people which was bound to transform the lives of every section of the society.

The Chief Minister said that today the nation was being led by a most popular and able leader of the world. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was poised to make India the world power in the next few years.

He said that the state was fortunate that the BJP at the national level was today led by son of the state Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said that, therefore, each and every worker of the party must work with renewed zeal to strengthen the BJP at the grass root level. State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that main objective of organising this meeting was to maintain better coordination between the government and organization, besides taking feedback from the office bearers regarding programmes of the State Government.

He said that events like ‘Panna Pramukh Sammailans’ and ‘Tridev Sammailans’ etc. have helped the party in strengthening its base in the state and also facilitated in ensuring landslide victory of BJP candidates in Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha byeelections.

Member of Parliament Mandi parliamentary segment Ram Swaroop Sharma detailed various welfare schemes launched by the Central Government. He said that the state Government has also initiated several welfare and development oriented schemes for welfare of the poor. Organization Secretary Pawan Rana shared his views on the occasion and gave tips for strengthening the organization at the grass root level.