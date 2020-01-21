Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has been awarded ‘Champions of Change 2019’ award by former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

Thankyou Hon. Sh @CitiznMukherjee Ji for conferring the “CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE” award on me and your best wishes for #Budget2020 ! Honoured & Humbled 🙏🏼 | @FinMinIndia @narendramodi | pic.twitter.com/2FQxSfJo1w — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 20, 2020

Thakur has been bestowed with this award for his significant contribution towards social welfare, particularly in the field of Healthcare, Education and Sports.

He is the only Union Minister in Narendra Modi government to receive the award this year.

Speaking on the achievement, he said it is a happy moment not only for me but for Hamirpur Parliamentary and the entire state of Himachal Pradesh since the hard work of everyone engaged with the initiatives has been recognized.

“For the success of any initiative, people’s support, engagement and cooperation is the key and thus I dedicate this award to each and every individual of my Parliamentary Committee,” he added.

The ‘Champions of Change’ Awards is organized by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), which is Government of India recognized Non-For-Profit Company and its prestigious new magazine Power Corridors and Panchayati Times.