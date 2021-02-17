HP Agriculture department director Dr Naresh Kumar on Tuesday said the department was moving ahead on the path of self-dependence and a target of producing 96,855 quintal wheat seeds will be produced in 2021-22.

Kumar said the Department was producing and distributing seeds to farmers. Earlier, the seeds of wheat, maize, grain were brought from outside the state.

The department has prepared an action plan for the year 2021-22 for producing the seeds in the state to fulfill the requirement of the farmers.

Keeping in view the demand of 1,08,000 quintal seeds by the farmers, a target of producing 96,855 quintal seeds in the state has been fixed for the year 2021-22. “Nine registered farmer groups would produce about 95 thousand quintal seeds which would be purchased by the department and later distributed to other farmers of the state,” he added.

He said the Agriculture department will purchase the seeds of wheat at a 26 per cent higher rate which would also boost the income of the farmer groups. Besides this, 1,855 quintal seeds will be produced in the farms of farmers. “40,650 quintal seeds of wheat were produced within the state and distributed to the farmers.

The five registered farmer groups under the department would produce three thousand seeds of grain and make it available to the farmers.

Farmers would be encouraged to produce seeds of two hybrid varieties of maize viz Chitkinu and white corn in Chamba district so that it could be made available to maximum number of farmers,” he added.