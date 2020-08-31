Himachal Pradesh Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary on Sunday said 1,63,607 new social security pension cases have been sanctioned by the government in the last two-and-a-half years.

Chaudhary said this includes 130931 old age pensions, 18,203 widow, destitute, single women pensions and 14,473 disabled pensions.

“The state government is working vigilantly to provide social security to destitute, old, abandoned, disabled and poor people and efforts are being made to provide social security pension to all those persons who are eligible for pension facility. With the commitment to uplift such people, the state government is providing social security to them through various pension schemes,” she added.

She further stated that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the present government had not only enhanced the pension amount but had also reduced the age limit of old age pensioners from 80 years to 70 years. Besides this, those who are unable to earn their livelihood have also been included under social security pension schemes.

Destitute women, differentlyabled children are being benefited through the Scholarship for Disabled Children, she said.

Chaudhary further stated that social welfare was the top priority of the state government and social security pension was one such scheme which is providing relief to several people living below poverty line.

“At present, among the total 5,69,248 social security pension beneficiaries in the state, there are 3,85,039 old age pensions, 1,19,713 widows/ destitute/single women, 63498 disability pensions, 995 leprosy and 03transgender pensions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to give six months pension in advance to beneficiaries of tribal area and three months advance pension to beneficiaries of non-tribal areas,” she said, adding Rs 424.58 crore had been spent so far for the purpose.

A state government official said 83-year-old widow Durgu Devi of village Dawanda in Karsog area of Mandi district is one such beneficiary who received advance pension of Rs 4500 for three months during corona pandemic.

Apart from this, 90-yearold Jhudu Ram and Shari Devi of Gram Panchayat Dabrot of Karsog area have expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister for providing them pension at their door step, he said. He further stated that two and a half years ago, the age limit of social security pension has been reduced to 70 years.