RS Polls: Independent Manoj K Joshi’s nomination rejected on technical ground in Rajasthan

After scrutiny of the nomination papers of six candidates for four Rajya Sabha seats slated for polls on June 10, the State Election Commission on Wednesday rejected a nomination paper of an Independent Manoj Kumar Joshi on the ground of incomplete information and other required documents.

Now five candidates are left in the fray for 4 seats of the Upper House and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 3, an officer of the State Election Commission Dr. Jogaram said here.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP-supported Independent Subhash Chandra, Media baron and Chairman of Essel group are vying for the four seats of RS as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).