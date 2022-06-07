RS Biennial Polls: BJP MLAs start ‘Badabandi’ at resort near Jaipur

Four days ahead of 4-Rajya Sabha biennial polls in Rajasthan slated for June 10, Opposition BJP MLAs led by their state President Satish Poonia on Monday moved to ‘Badabandi’ at a resort near Jaipur apprehending poaching or horse-trading by the ruling Congress party which is contesting to win the third seat against BJP supported Independent candidate and Media baron Subhash Chandra.

About 115 MLAs including some of the Independents led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara are already staying at a 7-star luxury hotel in the lake city of Udaipur for the last four days were holding a Congress Legislative Party meeting today. CLP, attended among others by three RS candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Vasnik and Pramod Tiwari decided to unite and cast their votes to win three seats.

Out of 71 BJP legislators 65 have reached to Jamdoli’s resort in a luxury bus and some of them in their own car. G C Kataria, leader of the Opposition, told reporters before boarding the bus,”I will not disclose the names of some Congress and Independent MLAs who have promised us to vote in favor of Independent candidate supported by the party, Subhash Chandra”.

“You can give any name like Badabandi, but it is a three days training camp beginning tomorrow and addressed by the Party High Commands leaders including Arun Singh”, Kataria said.

There is still a mystery in two MLAs each of Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), and CPIM whether they would abstain from the poll procedure or favour the Congress. BTP MLS Ramkumr Rot and Ramprasad Dindor have reportedly put up a charter of demands on the issues of tribal people of Banswara and Dungarpur before the Chief Minister to resolve it at the earliest, if the Congress expects their votes. CPI-M’s state unit headed by its secretary Amraram has not opened its interest yet.

“Whether to abstain or cast a vote in the upper house election in favor of four RS seats is yet to be finalized by two of our legislators Balwan Poonia (Bhadara), and Girdharilal (Dungargarh-Bikaner)”, CPIM-Secretary Comrade Amraram reiterated.

One Independent of the Behror constituency Baljeet Yadav was also adamant about his demands before joining the Congress’ Udaipur anti-poaching camp.

Four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their term on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).