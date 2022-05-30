The road to HP full of hurdles for AAP

Elections are now around the corner in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur will be completing its term at the end of this year. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are neighboring states, many believe the AAP could sweep Himachal as it did Punjab. But political analysts with an eye on Himachal’s politics are quite certain that it will not be so easy for the AAP to create much impact in the politics of Himachal. For Aam Admi Party the road to Himachal Pradesh will be full of hurdles.

Himachal Pradesh politics always revolves around parties and families but now people are getting dissatisfied with both Congress and BJP who are running the government simultaneously for decades.

The state has always traditionally been a two-party state, with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruling its politics. There were several attempts in the past by political parties to make an entry into the state but people always believed in their leaders.

The social and political realities of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are quite different. In Punjab, there was a massive disconnect between its public representatives and the state’s electorate. The leaders of Punjab usually moved in long cavalcades with a staff of armed security guards, which made them unapproachable to the public, resulting in a disconnect between leaders and the public. Unlike the leaders of the established political players in Punjab, the AAP leadership was more approachable, which helped it win the people’s confidence.

But in the case of Himachal political leaders are mostly available, and common people can meet them without much commotion. It is said that some leaders are so accessible that all they do during their tenure to hold the public eye is attend weddings, funerals, birthdays, and other social events instead of raising issues of the public good.

Himachal Pradesh also performs well on most social development indicators. At nearly 83 percent literacy rate (2011 Census), it is one of the most literate states in the country. It has also done reasonably well in improving primary healthcare. Despite its topography, Himachal has a hundred percent electrification and a good road network.

When the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tried to enter Himachal Pradesh, in one of the speeches, party chief Mayawati appealed to the electorate to give her party a chance so that Himachal Pradesh could be turned into Uttar Pradesh. People totally rejected her in the elections and BSP could win only one seat and subsequently faded from state politics.

Jai Ram Thakur is confident to return to power with a full majority and will fight against both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Satyendar Jain of Aam Aadmi Party said that party is getting stronger day by day people from different sections and political parties will join the party he said that this time the main competition in Himachal Pradesh is between BJP and AAP in the assembly elections and Congress is out of the competition.

The Congress is all pumped up after Pratibha Singh was made party president. She said “Nobody can be compared to Virbhadra Singh and none will be able to provide leadership like him. But, we shall walk in his footsteps and complete the remaining work in the state,” she said, adding that Himachal politics has no space for parties like AAP and their competition is only with BJP.

So far, the AAP has managed to gather a mixed group of political opportunists in the state, which became obvious with the sudden exit of the AAP’s Himachal Pradesh unit president Anup Kesri and its organizational general secretary Satish Thakur.

Some turncoats joined AAP and have not even bothered to remove their previous party’s hoardings before putting up the AAP’s hoardings. In a small state, this kind of politics never goes unnoticed.

Even though AAP is still a flesh party in the state, the two principal players, the Congress and the BJP, cannot afford to ignore it. Himachal has noticed the two parties take turns to rule it in the last three and a half decades. Neither the BJP nor Congress has managed to repeat its government in the state since 1985. Even the state’s most popular leader of recent times, Congress’ Virbadhra Singh, who remained chief minister for five terms, was never able to repeat a term.

The BJP has a lot at stake when it goes into the election later this year, as BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda hails from Himachal. Congress still has a reasonably good presence in the state and would be eyeing a victory.

The AAP has to work hard on the ground in the state, as it did in Punjab and Delhi. It also needs to prepare a roadmap for the state that is unique to the needs of Himachal before staking a serious claim to power in the state.