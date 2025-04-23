Revenue performance shows progress, policy, accountability in focus: Jharkhand Finance Minister

Jharkhand’s Finance and Commercial Taxes Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Wednesday presented the department’s revenue collection figures for FY 2024–25, asserting a steady upward trajectory in the state’s fiscal performance and underlining a sharper emphasis on policy reform and departmental accountability going forward.

Addressing a press conference at the Suchna Bhawan, Kishore informed that the Commercial Taxes Department collected ₹22,292.25 crore against the annual target of ₹26,000 crore, achieving 85.74 per cent of the total. He noted that the State GST (SGST) component alone accounted for ₹14,210.10 crore — 92.42 per cent of its target. Notably, professional tax exceeded expectations with a collection of ₹102.40 crore, 116 per cent of the target.

Advertisement

The minister claimed this performance reflected growing tax compliance and improved administrative efficiency, highlighting that total own tax revenue in the state has increased by 56.04 per cent over the past five years. SGST revenue alone registered a 42.82 per cent rise during the same period.

Advertisement

In a significant shift towards transparency and fiscal discipline, the minister announced mandatory quarterly reviews of revenue collection at the departmental level, with bi-annual reviews to be chaired by him personally. He also flagged concerns over the use of PL (Personal Ledger) Accounts, stating that funds parked under these accounts since 2010 are now under review.

The minister said that special attention is being paid to ensure that scheme-based fund allocations reach districts by May 7, to prevent any disruption in ongoing development work. He further added that the Intelligence and Revenue Analysis Unit (IRAU) and Special Task Unit (STU) will be strengthened to curb tax evasion. The process to appoint a new System Integrator (SI) for GSTN integration and IT system upgrades is underway.

The minister also hinted at possible adjustments in the state’s tax structure, including a higher tax rate on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) and reduced tax burdens on diesel, to balance both revenue augmentation and public relief.