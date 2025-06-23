‘Removed 40-year-old bottleneck’: CM Rekha Gupta on ending police NOC, licence for businesses

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday asserted that her government has resolved a four-decade-long issue with the decision to remove the requirement of Delhi Police-issued licence and no objection certificate (NOC) for seven business categories.

Speaking at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said that the decision is both important and historic for the people of Delhi as for more than forty years, individuals wishing to operate hotels, restaurants, guest houses, auditoriums, swimming pools, or entertainment venues in the city were required to obtain two separate licences one from the municipal body and another from the Delhi Police.

Now that this duplication has been eliminated, only one licence from the local body will be required; no NOC from the police is needed any more, she said.

The CM said approximately 25,000 establishments and around 1.5 to 2 million workers are directly employed in these sectors that will benefit from this reform.

Additionally, many indirect businesses and vendors associated with these industries and their families will also gain significant relief as this long-standing demand of traders, entrepreneurs, and the general public has now been fulfilled, offering benefits across the board, she added.

She mentioned that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena accepted the Delhi government’s request and removed the requirement for police licensing in the seven categories and the process will now be more streamlined, cost-effective, and time-saving.

Gupta added that the Delhi Police can now focus entirely on public safety and law enforcement.

“With the introduction of a single-window system, the entire process will become more transparent and accountable. I extend heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Delhi, stating that this decision truly embodies the PM’s mantra of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” she said.