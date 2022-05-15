Rajasthan police book Deputy-Chief Whip Mahendra Choudhary in alleged murder of salt trader

Rajasthan Police booked the Deputy-Chief Whip in assembly and MLA Mahendra Choudhary, his brother and others in a conspiracy for an alleged day-light murder of salt trader Jaypal Poonia in Nawa City of Nagur district on Saturday.

After appearing at a hearing in a legal case yesterday afternoon, a few unknown assailants first hit Poonia’s car and then opened indiscriminate firing at him, SHO of Nawa city Dharmendra Dayama told SNS when asked. The victim was rushed for treatment from a private hospital there to Jaipur’s SMS hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

A case under section 302, 427 of IPC and 3/25 Arms act was lodged against MLA Choudhary, his brother Moti Singh, Virendra Sain (Sarpanch), Mool Chand Saini and others, the SHO said. Since one of them (Dy Chief Whip) is an elected representative, his case would be referred to the state CID-Crime Branch in Jaipur, he said.

The deceased’s wife Sarita has lodged an FIR with the Nawa Police station yesterday.

As per the police record the deceased was the president of Rajasthan Salt Manufacturer Association during the previous regime, and he was also office bearer in BJP Mandal. A history-sheeter Poonia was facing a few legal cases under the Nawa Police station.

The body is lying in the mortuary of Nawa, and awaiting postmortem.