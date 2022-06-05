Rajasthan Chief Whip files complaint in ACB apprehending horse trading

To pre-empt any corrupt practice or behaviour, the Chief Whip in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and PHED Minister Dr Mahesh Joshi on Sunday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehending a horse-trading or poaching of legislators by the Opposition party and others in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for 4-seats in the state.

Dr Joshi himself walked up to the ACB Headquarters here and got the DG office opened to submit his complaint with an appeal that the ACB should be alerted to possible horse-trading of elected MLAs by the Opposition to win the election.

“Corruption, corrupt practice or corrupt behaviour should not be tolerated in the state in elections too”, Joshi said in his one-page plea.

Later talking to the media, DG-ACB B L Soni told the media that Chief Whip has given a complaint to us, and the ACB sleuths have been instructed to be vigilant on the matter.

If ACB gets any clue or information about any kind of corrupt practice or behaviour, action would be initiated forthwith, Soni assured.

Joshi said, “In many states of the state and the country, an atmosphere of political activities, especially during elections, is created by corrupt means of horse-trading of MLAs or voters. In many places, such efforts are also successful, which weakens the democracy of the country. On June 10, 2022, the voting for the Rajya Sabha elections in the state and after that the counting of votes will be completed. These days this apprehension is being expressed through social media and in many other ways. That there could be a huge game of money power in these Rajya Sabha elections. It is constitutionally a crime to induce MLAs or anyone in a corrupt manner, horse-trading and influencing elections in any unreasonable manner. It also includes money transactions. Both the money giver and the taker come under the category of criminal in a corrupt manner or improperly”