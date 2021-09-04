Punjab inks MoU with American Chamber to facilitate Ease Of Doing Business

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab and the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India) on Saturday for mutual cooperation on investment promotion and ease of doing business in Punjab for US member companies during 29th AGM of the AMCHAM India.

The MoU was signed by CEO, Invest Punjab, Rajat Agarwal and Program Director, AMCHAM India, Wg. Cdr. Rajiv Anand in the presence of principal secretary, investment promotion, Hussan Lal.

The MoU is a first that AMCHAM India has done with any state in the country and entails formation of a joint working group (JWG), having members from Invest Punjab and AMCHAM INDIA, that shall work to support and develop investment cooperation, as well as for enhancing ease of doing business in Punjab, India and USA.

Giving a presentation on the investment opportunities in the state for the USA companies across multiple sectors that have complementarities with USA, Invest Punjab CEO, Agarwal, highlighted the state has served as a launchpad to renowned multinational companies who looked to start their India operations. Inviting the USA enterprises to Punjab, Agarwal highlighted the opportunities for investment or collaboration with Punjab-based companies in multiple sectors such as agriculture and food processing, technical engineering, textile and pharma.

The investor-friendly ecosystem has allowed the Punjab government to receive more than USD 12 Billion of investments that are under various stages of implementation, he added.

Agarwal also dwelled upon the high impact business reforms such as Right to Business Act 2020, Deemed Approvals, Central Inspection System amongst others that have been undertaken by the state government to reduce time and cost incurred by businesses.

Invest Punjab CEO further said that USA is one of the focus countries for the Government of Punjab to promote industrialization, trade and commerce. More than 20 American firms such as Amazon, Walmart, Quark, Cargill, Tyson, John Deere, Gates, Schreiber, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Teleperformance, Compu-Vision Consulting, Netsmartz Infotech have chosen Punjab as their preferred Investment destination. Immense opportunities across diversified sectors do exist for collaboration between USA and Punjab based enterprises.

Established in 2013 by the state government, the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion (Invest Punjab) is a single point of contact for facilitation of investors who are looking to set up a business in Punjab.”Invest Punjab has been rated as the ‘top-performing’ state IPA by the government of India, said. Agarwal.

Principal secretary investment promotion, Hussan Lal, highlighted the conducive business ecosystem and progressive steps undertaken by the state, which is home to more than 20 USA business establishments. Besides, he also showcased Punjab as an attractive destination to USA companies looking to diversify their operations in South East Asia.