Punjab CM will make efforts for martyr status to Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government would make strenuous efforts for getting martyr status for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev.

Interacting with family members of martyr Bhagat Singh, including Teji Sandhu, the wife of his nephew, Abhay Sandhu, the Chief Minister assured them that all efforts would be made to get status of the martyr for the legendary hero of Indian freedom struggle, who laid his life at a tender age.

He bemoaned that it was unfortunate that even after more than 70 years of Independence this status has not been bestowed to him. Mann said the entire nation would ever remain indebted to this great martyr for steering the country out of the clutches of British imperialism.

Seeking fulsome support of people to realise the dreams of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh, the Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to cherish the aspirations of Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society

March 23, 2022

representational image /Bhagat Singh

Martyr memorials under ‘Ek Eint Shaheed ke Naam’ campaign

