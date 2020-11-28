The Rajaji Tiger Reserve personnel have now succeeded in tracking the location of a tigress who had been “missing” for the past two months.

The Rajaji Tiger Reserve’s western side is known to have currently two tigresses living in isolation.

One of the tigresses, named T-1 by the park, disappeared suddenly that sparked panic among the forest staff. The big cat failed to feature in any of the camera traps, installed in different parts of the tiger reserve, and was not sighted by the forest staff that led to various theories.

D K Singh, director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, “We have found pugmarks of the tigress at Kansro forest. We have collected excreta and sent them for a test at the Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun).”

The Rajaji Tiger Reserve — located in Dehradun, Haridwar and Pauri districts in Uttarakhand — has made extensive preparation for the translocation of five tigers in its western side, which has just two tigresses.

The mysterious disappearance of T-1 tigress sent out shockwave through the park staff following which a number of personnel were deployed to conduct a search operation for the tigress.

The park staff found pugmarks of a tigress at Motichur forest and those of another tigress at Kansro on the same day a couple of days ago.

The findings provided huge relief to the park authorities.

Rajendra Nautiyal, ranger of the Kansro range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said, “We are installing camera traps in the area were we found the tiger pugmarks.” After finding the pugmarks, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve is keen on getting the digital evidence of the tigress.