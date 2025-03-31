Providing 24-hr power supply govt’s duty not public favour: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said his party leaders do not boast about good electricity supply in their states because providing 24-hour power is a government’s duty, not a favor to the public.

He said the impressive power supply which AAP leader Atishi has mentioned was actually laid down in 2014 during President’s rule in the national capital, when the then finance minister, Arun Jaitley, had presented the Delhi Budget in Parliament.

He claimed that the people of the city clearly remember Jaitley’s budget speech, in which he mentioned the poor state of Delhi’s electricity supply and emphasized investments in electricity infrastructure.

The central government allocated Rs 675 crore for new power plants and Rs 200 crore for strengthening power transformers and wires in Delhi.

Sachdeva stated that if Delhi gets 24-hour electricity supply, it is not an extraordinary achievement, while BJP-ruled cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bangalore, and many others already have uninterrupted electricity supply.

Uttar Pradesh, which until 2017-18 was considered a state with poor electricity production and supply, today shines with good power supply, claimed Sachdeva.

However, he further said that it is unfortunate that the then Arvind Kejriwal government, between 2015 and 2025, was allegedly involved in corruption under the guise of electricity supply.

Sachdeva questioned Atishi, asking her whether it is not true that while showcasing 24-hour electricity supply in Delhi, the previous AAP government allegedly colluded with private companies to engage in electricity subsidy and PPA scams.