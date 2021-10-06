PM visited Lucknow, didn’t go to Lakhimpur Kheri: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying away from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people, including four farmers, died on Sunday which triggered violence and arson in the area.

While addressing media persons, Gandhi alleged that farmers are being attacked, mowed down, and murdered.

Gandhi alluded to the alleged incident in which a farmer was mowed down by one of the car in the convoy of Union minister’s son.

Union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni, had repeatedly denied that his son, Ashish Mishra Monu, was present at the site of violence.

“Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they are being murdered, and the name of a union minister and his son is coming up in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Yesterday, PM visited Lucknow but he did not visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It is a systematic attack on farmers,” the Wayanad MP said.

“Today, with two CMs we will visit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to understand the situation there and support the farmers’ families,” he said.

A 5-member delegation of the Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri. However, the UP government has denied permission to the delegation citing CrPC 144 in place in Lucknow.

“The government has denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. If he arrives in Lucknow, we will request him at the airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Lakhimpur and Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming in wake of local law and order situation,” said Lucknow Police Commissioner.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra of mowing down farmers and attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk, trying to run him over. Ashish Mishra refuted SKM’s allegations and said he was not present at the spot.

As per the FIR by Tikunia police station, Ashish Mishra has allegedly mowed down four of the victims, adding that the whole incident was ‘premeditated’ and that the entire ‘conspiracy was hatched by the BJP minister and his son’, who committed the act in a display of ‘hooliganism’.

“Monu Mishra, who was sitting on the left side of his Mahindra Thar vehicle, opened gunfire, mowed down the crowd and went ahead. The firing led to the death of farmer Gurvinder Singh, son of Sukhwinder, a resident of Matronia in Nanpara,” the FIR read.