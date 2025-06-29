Partially burnt body of youth found in Outer Delhi’s Narela area; probe initiated

A partially burnt body of a 20-year-old youth was found in a jungle area near Narela Bawana Flyover of Outer Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The police said the body of the deceased, identified as Kapil Dahiya, a resident of Delhi’s Narela, was found lying in the area with a bike found about 150 meters away.

“We received a PCR call at around 7:30 in the morning at the Narela police station. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the unconscious person was lying there, and about 150 meters ahead, a motorcycle, a Royal Enfield, was there,” a senior police officer said.

He continued by saying, “The body was in a partially burnt condition. Later, the victim was identified as Kapil Dahiya.”

Later, as a part of the investigation, a crime team was called along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Department to the spot to inspect the crime scene and collect evidence from the spot.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS; the police team is currently at the spot, and further details in this matter are awaited.