‘Panchjanya’ attacks Rahul as ‘immature & careless leader’

An RSS-linked magazine has lambasted the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi in their cover story, saying that the country’s oldest political party was grappling with its “worst-ever phase” due to “an immature and careless leader”.

The Panchjanya magazine, in its 10 October edition, carrying a cover story on Gandhi said, “The Rahu Kaal (worst phase) of Congress begins with Rahul” as it attacked his working style that, it claimed, has perpetuated bickering and disagreements in the Congress.

The situation has now changed, the magazine noted, after the demise of party’s chief strategist Ahmed Patel, who worked around the suggestions of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and provided “necessary balance” to Rahul.

Alleging that Priyanka Gandhi, the party’s general secretary, and her husband Robert Vadra, have their own “ambitions”, Panchjanya said even Vadra believes that his wife has more potential than his brother, and can contest from any seat and win.

About the recent reshuffle in Punjab chief minister’s post, the article said that appointing Charanjit Singh Channi, described as former Prime Minister’s Rajiv Gandhi’ friend, as Punjab CM was a “masterstroke” but it soon was blunted by the resignation of state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Panchjanya accused the Congress high command, during its long period of governance, of only promoting division among people and poverty, and now since it is out of power, the party is struggling with infighting.

It also held the “owners of the house” responsible for the current political gauntlet the Congress is dealing with in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The magazine questioned the Congress over former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar’s inclusion into the party, saying “tomorrow he might claim to be a taller leader than Rahul Gandhi by standing on his shoulders”, and suggested serious introspection to present a competent Opposition in a democracy since “it’s no the responsibility of those in power to strengthen the Opposition”.

The Panchjanya had previously attacked Infosys and its leader N R Narayana Murthy over the glitches in the income tax portal, and then Amazon and its chief, Jeff Bezos, calling the global e-commerce giant “East India Company 2.0”.