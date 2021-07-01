More than 200 inmates and staff of Tihar Jail received vaccination against Covid-19 during a doorstep vaccination drive. The drive was facilitated by a group of NGOs and a private healthcare facility that has administered more than a thousand individuals a shot in their arms.

The doorstep vaccination drive, called Sanjeevani @ Your Doorstep, was launched four days ago by Nurture IVF fertility clinic and Udaan Charitable Foundation with an aim to make vaccination avenues more accessible to the citizens in and around Delhi, especially residing in slums and other densely populated areas, the promoters said.

So far, the group has administered close to 1,200 doses. officials working for the drive informed. “We have started with people residing in slums, residential areas and with those visiting marketplaces. However, we will expand its horizon further,” said Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Director, Nurture IVF.

Explaining the initiative, she said: “Our idea is a one-of-its-kind social initiative in West where a mobile vaccination ambulance is fully equipped with Covid-19 vaccine and medical staff including a team of doctors. The team visits vaccination sites near your doorstep for free Covid-19 vaccination to vaccinate pre-registered as well as walk-in residents.”

The executives of the drive said that their motive is to support the Covid-19 vaccination drive by making vaccines more accessible to the community.

The officials also said that the drive has received full support from the local administration and is being supervised by the Office of District Magistrate, West Delhi.

“Vaccination is an integral part of the comprehensive strategy to contain the spread of the pandemic, as the second wave had impacted our lives drastically. We have to make these doses available to people at their ease to fulfil the need of the hour. Given the accessibility, we hope that people will come out in far greater number,” said Harish Sahni, president, Udaan Foundation.