Odisha’s first special hand clinic opens at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

With an aim to provide comprehensive care for different hand related issues, a special hand clinic has been opened at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery of the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

According to an official, the clinic is the first of its kind in Odisha that will be helpful for all the patients to get holistic care for different diseases.

The clinic will cover a broad spectrum of conditions including tendonitis, hand contractures, soft tissue injuries, burns, diabetes, anomalies present at birth, brachial plexus Injury, post radiation and post infected Lymph edema.

An official of the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said that the hand clinic has become operational in collaboration with the orthopedic department and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PMR) department. This special clinic will be functional every Tuesday from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, at the Plastic Surgery OPD complex.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director DR. Ashutosh Biswas said, “The special hand clinic at AIIMS will certainly help people of all age groups to get a complete hand care like Tendon & Nerve injuries, Fractures, Dislocations & Strains, Amputations, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Rheumatoid Arthritis and other arthritic conditions along with many other hand problems.”

“AIIMS Bhubaneswar is always committed to serve people through its innovative approach,” Dr. Biswas said.

Similarly, there will be a care facility for functional assessment and activities designed to increase motion, dexterity and strength.

Compression therapy and Edema management, Scar Tissue management, Desensitisation, sensory re-education and sensory compensation techniques will also be provided to the patients. Therapeutic modalities for tissue and joint pre-conditioning to minimize pain and stiffness, joint protection and energy conservation training, techniques and suggestions for assistive devices, manual therapy, and custom-made orthotics to help protect the hand after a surgery. Also it will help after immobilizing, correct an injury or deformity and pain management.