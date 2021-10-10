Odisha civil service topper who failed in clerk recruitment exam

The candidate who failed in a clerical examination topped in the Odisha Civil Services Examinations (OCSE) 2019, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Aswini Kumar Panda of Khetrapal village under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district has grabbed the first position.

Son of Avimanyu Panda and Sebati, the 29-year-old engineer has achieved this feat in his first attempt without going to any coaching institute.

Talking to this correspondent Panda said, “I had never imagined that I would top the list. There was a hope to secure a rank, but topping the list was beyond my imagination. I am so happy that I achieved this feat in my first attempt without taking any coaching from any institute”.

“Self-study and self-evaluation will help the candidates to get more success in this prestigious examination”, he said.

Panda had completed his schooling at Jana Kalyan High School near his native place and Plus Two in Science from Ravenshaw University. Then he completed B. Tech in Mechanical branch from a private college in Berhampur in 2015.

After his B Tech he got a job in Delhi and worked there for three years.

“After working in a private company for three years in Delhi, I left the job at the end of 2018 and returned home. I then applied for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) job, conducted by the state government and started preparing for it,” he said.

But he failed in the ASO examination whose result was declared in August in 2019.

“Lockdown and short down in wake of the Corona pandemic was a boon for me. I was completely confined in my house and prepared for the examination,” he said.

He attributed the success to his parents, elder brother, elder sister, friends and teachers.

“My aim is to work for the overall development of the region and its people where I will be posted. I personally have an inclination towards education, health and women empowerment” said Panda.