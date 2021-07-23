The outgoing and incoming calls at the 24X7 COVID Call Centre set up by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre (BOC) of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) office has surpassed three lakh mark to reach at 3, 02,706, officials said on Thursday.

While the Call Centre has received 1,21,428 incoming calls, its executives have made 1,81,278 outgoing calls from the facility, which is in operation from the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre of the Bhubaneswar Smart City office. Significantly, the Call Centre has shifted 8,027 patients to various dedicated COVID hospitals across the city amid the raging pandemic.

The prompt intervention from the Call Centers has instilled the much-needed self-confidence among the patients battling COVID-19 in home isolation.

Apart from handling incoming and outgoing calls, the City Call Centre is lending help to citizens in vaccination related queries, supply of oxygen concentrators, issuing discharge certificates after the mandatory home isolation period, cremation of their kin and death certificate. Recently the vaccination queries relate to bed-ridden patients at home, physically challenged persons at home, vaccination for senior citizens through pick and drop facility, vaccination for foreign-bound students for their higher studies, expectant mothers and those facing problem of documentation of their vaccination certificates.

“The 1929 Call Centre has helped people immensely during the pandemic and now it has a greater scope to extend its help. I wish it would help each caller who would ring up the helpline number”, said BMC Commissioner and Smart City Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Kumar Singh.