Norovirus: Two cases confirmed in Kerala

In the shadow of rising Covid-19 cases, now a new Norovirus has put the government and administration in Kerala on alert. This virus has been found in two children, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed. She added that the Health Department is assessing the situation, and there is no need to panic. This is not the first time that Norovirus cases were found in India. Last year, in November, multiple cases were found in Kerala and Karnataka.

After samples of kids who complained of food illness were analyzed at a government lab, the disease was discovered. Officials speculate the food poisoning transpired after the pupils ate lunch at school in the middle of the day.

Health Department evaluated the situation and preventative measures had been implemented. Veena George, the state’s health minister, warned that the sickness is very contagious and advised residents to practice good hygiene.

The children infected with the virus are in stage condition. There is no need to be concerned at the moment but everyone should remain careful and maintain cleanliness,” Minister said.

After samples of kids who complained of food sickness were analyzed at a government lab, the illness was discovered. Officials believe the food poisoning occurred after the pupils ate lunch at school in the middle of the day.

What is Norovirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in the United States, it is highly contagious that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Norovirus is sometimes called the stomach flu or “winter vomiting bug”. However, its illness is not related to the flu which is caused by the influenza virus, the CDC said.

The main symptoms of norovirus are:

feeling sick (nausea)

diarrhea

being sick (vomiting)

You may also have:

a high temperature

a headache

aching arms and legs

The symptoms start suddenly within 1 to 2 days of being infected.

How to treat norovirus yourself

You can usually treat yourself or your child at home.

The most important thing is to rest and have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

You will usually start to feel better in 2 to 3 days.