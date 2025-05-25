New recreation centres open in Delhi to empower and support senior citizens

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday inaugurated three new recreation centres for senior citizens in the Rohini Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta emphasized that senior citizens have an inherent right to live with dignity and that their wealth of life experience is a valuable asset to society, which must be meaningfully utilized.

These community centres, designed for the elderly, were built using funds from the MLA Local Area Development Scheme and are located at Pocket A3 DDA Flats in Sector-8, as well as at Ramakrishna Apartments and Mayur Apartments in Sector-9.

Gupta urged senior citizens to remain vigilant about their health and safety and to support one another. He further stated that the elderly deserve respect from every section of society.

“The Delhi Government is fully committed to protecting the interests of senior citizens and is providing all possible assistance for their welfare,” he added.

An official document also outlined additional benefits provided by the Delhi government, including pension schemes, old age homes, travel concessions on DTC buses, and healthcare services at government hospitals across the city.

Gupta encouraged senior citizens to remain confident and to actively share their wisdom and experience to guide younger generations.

Acknowledging the challenges many elderly individuals face due to shifting family dynamics, he expressed hope that society would come together to create a more inclusive and respectful environment—one that values their contributions and prioritizes their well-being.

