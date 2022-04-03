NDMC vice-chairman visits water testing lab at Chanakyapuri

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay visited ISO certified water testing lab at Amrit Bhawan, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi alongwith senior officers of NDMC, to ensure the citizens of the New Delhi area get clean water.

Upadhyay said, “70% of our body fluids are also water and NDMC is committed to providing neat and clean water to each and every household residing in NDMC area with the aim to achieve 7 Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan 2022 under the vision of PM’s Jal Jeevan Mission & Swachh Bharat Mission.”

He said team NDMC is committed to implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with true spirit.

After visiting the Amrit Bhawan, Upadhyay informed that the quality of drinking water produced after treatment from WTP (Water Treatment Plant) is maintained by DJB upto the different water supply release points for NDMC. The received quality of water in UGR (used by NDMC for collecting water for morning and evening distribution) is further checked randomly by the in-house lab facility of Amrit Bhawan, Vinay Marg independently under the supervision of Quality Control & Technical Audit (QC&TA) Water Monitoring Cell.

Upadhyay said to fulfill the aim of Jal Jeevan Mission and Har Ghar Jal, NDMC already passed a resolution in its Council Meeting to provide tap water facilities in the whole NDMC area including the remaining unauthorized colonies and JJ Clusters. The Water Supply Division will prepare the report and rough cost estimate with timelines in the due course and ensure that the same should be placed in the next Council Meeting to be scheduled in May 2022.