NDMC achieves highest ever property tax collection

The results show increased receipts on both revenue and capital account. The total receipts are Rs 4019.08 crore, 5.37 per cent more than the revised estimates for the year.

The collections show a significant growth on both revenue and capital accounts.

The revenue receipts, at Rs 3494.21 crore are 4.73 per cent more than its Revised Estimates for the year and 11.76 per cent more than the actuals of previous year.

The capital receipts, at Rs 524.87 crore are also 9.84 per cent more than the revised estimates.

The major contribution has come from the property tax collections which stand at the highest ever figure of Rs 942.32 crore, 36.41 per cent more than the previous years’ collection and 47.6 per cent more than the collections in 2018-19. This is in spite of the fact that NDMC has not increased its property tax rates for the last five years. NDMC during the year had initiated a drive focusing on realization of past arrears and launch of a new portal for added tax payer convenience.

These results have been achieved in an otherwise less encouraging economic scenario in the last two years affected by COVID-19.

NDMC had not increased the tax rates as also extended various reliefs and time extensions to their citizens during COVID times.