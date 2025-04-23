NCRTC completes construction of FoB connecting Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin

The civil construction of a 280-meter-long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station was completed and opened to the public, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Wednesday.

Moreover, it has also completed the installation of six travelators along the bridge, facilitating smooth and seamless commuter movement between the two transport modes.

Additionally, prioritising commuter convenience, NCRTC has upgraded the road surface by applying a new tar blacktop, which will enhance durability and extend the road’s lifecycle given the high traffic volume and congestion in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

The distance between Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is approximately 300 meters and considering this, the need for a dedicated foot-over bridge was identified to ensure safe and convenient pedestrian connectivity.

The facility will be beneficial to the commuters who have to interchange between the two modes, Namo Bharat and Indian Railways at Sarai Kale Khan, especially for women, elderly, children, specially-abled individuals and commuters travelling with luggage.

Notably, Sarai Kale Khan station, one of the largest stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, is poised to emerge as a major transport hub, offering seamless connectivity with DMRC’s Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT.

The construction of Sarai Kale Khan station is progressing rapidly. Currently, the finishing work for the façade and roof are underway. The station has provision for 12 escalators and 4 lifts connecting the concourse to the platform level, all of which have been installed and are ready for operation.

Additionally, platform screen doors have been installed on the platforms. Finishing work is in progress for the station’s five entry-exit structures, where escalators and lifts have also been installed and are ready for operation.

The 4.5 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, a crucial link for commuters travelling from Meerut to Delhi, is gearing for operations in the next phase and trial runs on this section have already commenced on Sunday.