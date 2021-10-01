Nadda, Shah discuss upcoming Assembly polls, Pb turmoil, farmers issues

In an hour-long meeting, BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday discussed party organization and upcoming assembly elections in five states.

According to sources, the political situation in Punjab and farmers issues and their lengthy protests have been discussed in the meeting.

Incidentally, the meeting took place a day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called on Shah in the national Capital on Wednesday and a day later met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at a time when Punjab has been rattled by the schisms within Congress beginning with Captain’s resignation, appointment of the state’s first Dalit chief minister and the stunning exit of former Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources said, Nadda and Shah also discussed Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about two hours on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Nadda held a meeting with the people of the Sikh community in the party headquarters.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are due early next year. Among these five states, four are currently ruled by BJP or BJP-led coalition. Only, Punjab is ruled by the Congress government.

