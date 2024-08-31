MoS reviews treatment at Ayurveda institute

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav visited the All ndia Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here and reviewed the facilities and the treatments being provided to the patients.

During his visit on Friday , the Minister emphasised that his government is committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious effort to bring Ayurveda to every household.

” Ayurveda and our traditional medical system suffered significant damage during the colonial period and foreign invasions but today, there has been a global shift in perception towards Yoga and Ayurveda, and their acceptance is rapidly increasing,” he said.

The Minister also announced that 10 new AYUSH institutes will be opened in the next five years to expand the traditional medical system, allowing every citizen of India to benefit from it.

Jadhav said the President of India had expressed a desire to visit the institute, and as a Minister, he came to review the preparations.

The Minister also took a detailed look at the hospital campus and participated in several important activities.

He also inaugurated an auditorium built in memory of the late Sanjay Gupta, the then Medical Superintendent who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, he unveiled the brochure for the upcoming international conference, “AAROHA-2024,” which will be held from October 17 to 19.

Director of the Institute, Tanuja Nesari, expressed her gratitude to the Minister and said, “The Minister has played a significant role in promoting Ayurveda, and his guidance and support will continue to help in taking Ayurveda to the masses and establishing it on the global stage.”