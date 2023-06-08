Monsoon arrives in Kerala: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon reached India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The Southwest Monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days.

Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops, which are dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons — summer, kharif and rabi.

In a statement, the IMD said: “Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 08th June, 2023 against the normal date of 1st June.”

“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal today, the 08th June 2023,” it said.

The IMD further said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours.

There has been widespread rainfall over Kerala during the past 24 hours. The IMD in a statement yesterday had predicted that meteorological conditions were becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 48 hours. The IMD had in May predicted the arrival of monsoon on June 4.