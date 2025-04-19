Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh orders faster processing of old age pension applications

At a review meeting of the Department of Social Welfare on Saturday, Minister of Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation, Ravinder Indraj Singh, directed officials to expedite the disposal of old age pension applications.

He instructed officials to promptly resolve cases where pensions have been returned for any reason or where objections have been raised through applications.

Advertisement

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the third-party verification of beneficiaries and the role of Common Service Centres (CSCs).

Advertisement

Singh emphasized that applications must be processed in a timely manner to ensure that applicants are not required to make repeated visits. He also directed that bank accounts be properly linked with the necessary documents to prevent issues with Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT).

Additionally, the Minister instructed officials to continuously monitor the process and regularly collect feedback from pension beneficiaries.

Currently, more than 400,000 senior citizens in Delhi are benefiting from the Old Age Pension Scheme, which is supported by both the Central and State Governments.