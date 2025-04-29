Minister Indraj reviews summer action plan at Asha Homes, orders continuous monitoring for heat relief

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Tuesday held a review meeting with concerned officials to assess arrangements made under the Summer Action Plan for heat protection, food services, healthcare facilities, and basic amenities at all Asha Homes in the city for mentally disabled individuals.

In view of the harsh weather conditions, Minister Indraj reviewed the availability of air conditioners, desert coolers, room coolers, fans, and other essential amenities like cold and purified drinking water at Asha Homes located in Rohini, Narela, Hari Nagar, and Timarpur to ensure the comfort and well-being of residents.

He inspected water coolers and RO purification systems at these homes and issued necessary directions regarding the upkeep of toilets and other critical health-related facilities. Indraj informed the officials from the PWD and his department that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had issued clear instructions that there should be no negligence regarding facilities at Asha Homes.

He instructed the officials to continuously monitor arrangements related to heat protection, food services, basic amenities, and healthcare. The minister also directed officials to implement all necessary measures to shield residents from heat exposure, particularly intense sunlight.

To align with the seasonal needs, Indraj emphasized the inclusion of fresh salads, curd, and lemon water in the residents’ diet. During the meeting, officials provided updates on building maintenance, construction of shaded areas, and water sprinkling initiatives as part of heat relief efforts across these homes.