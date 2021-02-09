The Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Dr Mangu Singh, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Distinguished Alumnus’ Award by the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) on the occasion of their 70th Foundation Day on 31st January 2021.

Prior to joining (DMRC), Dr Singh had a long stint with the Indian Railways, where he served in various capacities across the country, including in the Kolkata Metro project. The National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) is the premier training institute for Indian Railways’ officers.