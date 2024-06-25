MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in the city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the city on Tuesday.

In a statement, the civic body said, “The MCD conducted a joint encroachment removal action today at Municipal Park in Y Block, Mangolpuri, Kanjhwala Road, near Petrol Pump, Ward No 42, Rohini Zone. This initiative was part of our ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces.”

With the support of the police force of five companies, the MCD said it commenced the demolition of the illegally extended boundary wall, an encroachment, of a masjid.

“The operation successfully removed 20 meters of the unauthorized structure. However, the situation escalated as a large mob gathered, forming a human chain to obstruct the entry of JCBs into the area. Additionally, the presence of female protesters sitting on the unauthorised structure complicated the law and order situation,” the civic body said.

The MCD further said, “Despite the diligent efforts, the authorities were unable to safely disperse the crowd. In light of these developments, the police advised the MCD to temporarily halt the encroachment removal operation to maintain peace and order. A status report regarding this issue has been filed with the High Court of Delhi.”

Reiterating its commitment to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring the orderly development of the city, the MCD said, “We are currently in the process of rescheduling the encroachment removal program and will provide updates as further developments occur.”