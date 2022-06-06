Woman wants to marry Lord Shiva camps on Kailash-Mansarovar route

A woman from Lucknow is refusing to leave a restricted area of Nabhidhang close to the Indo-China border for a bizarre reason.

Identified as Harminder Kaur, the woman says she is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and will only marry Lord Shiva, who lives on Mount Kailash.

According to a PTI report, a three-member police team comprising two sub-inspectors and an inspector was sent from Dharchula to bring back the woman from the restricted area but returned empty-handed.

“We have now planned to send a bigger 12-member police team, including medical personnel, soon to bring back the woman,” said SP Lokendra Sing Harminder. The woman threatened to commit suicide if they insisted on taking her away, he added.

Singh confirms that police have done their best to remove the woman and had treated her well and did not force her as The woman does not sound mentally stable and she claims she is an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and has come to wed Lord Shiva.

The SP said the woman, a resident of Aliganj locality in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Gunji with her mother on 15 days’ permission issued by SDM Dharchula but refused to leave the restricted area even after her permission expired on May 25.