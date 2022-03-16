Mann takes charge as Punjab CM, pro-people policies to be top priority

Khatkar Kalan (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar), 16 March –

Amid slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live revolution) and patriotic songs, Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was on Wednesday sworn in as the 28th Chief Minister of Punjab.

Besides AAP workers from all over Punjab and other states, the ceremony was attended by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by the Cabinet ministers of the Delhi government besides the newly elected legislators of the party in Punjab.

After taking the oath, Mann appealed to the AAP workers to remain humble and modest as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) government belongs to every citizen of Punjab.

Addressing the gathering after paying floral tributes to legendary martyr at Bhagat Singh’s museum and memorial here before swearing-in as CM, Mann said he was overwhelmed with the massive mandate given by the people of Punjab but at the same time he urged party leaders and workers to be far more responsible now and not to be arrogant because ‘pride hath a fall’.

He said for the first time a CM is taking oath from the land of martyrs as earlier swearing-in ceremonies were being held from stadiums and palaces. Mann further said probably it was the first time the people have fearlessly voted for AAP without any vested interest or greed.

“We have got freedom now as the previous governments during the past 70 years blatantly ignored the vision and dream of our great martyrs like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh,”

He said the day of 20 February 2022 would be ever remembered in the annals of Punjab polity as the people exercised their franchise without any influence and coercion, of which the result declared on 10 March 2022 thus paving a way to fulfil the dreams of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh.

He said the AAP Government would provide the best education and healthcare infrastructure by setting up state-of-the-art schools and hospitals. “It is pathetic that the youth from the progressive state like Punjab is migrating to foreign shores in search of green pastures.

Our government will strive hard to offer lucrative jobs besides eradicating the menace of corruption and other malpractices to provide clean, transparent and good governance,” said Mann, hoping that such pro-people initiatives would ultimately repose confidence and trust in the newly elected government.

Meanwhile, Mann assumed the charge of his office in CM’s Office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat this afternoon after taking oath at Khatkar Kalan. He was given a rousing welcome by the employees standing around and in balconies. The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat.

Soon after taking the charge of his office, Mann in a message to the officers and employees present on the occasion said that the people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government would work for pro-people policies.