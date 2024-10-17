Man dies after being beaten for seeking due wages

A 35-year-old man was found dead at his home after being beaten over wages by a person who had contracted him for work in the Ranhola area of Outer Delhi.

The deceased’s brother informed the police that Om Prakash had an altercation with a man over payment.

A team was rushed to his house after the local police received a call about a man lying unconscious around 2:00 pm.

“Initial inquiries suggested that Prakash had worked for the accused about 20 days ago and had been demanding the remaining balance of his wages,” an officer said.

After the altercation, Om Prakash returned home and fell asleep but did not wake up.

“We are investigating the exact cause of death, and the body has been sent for a postmortem,” the officer added.