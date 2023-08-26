Man chops off wife’s hand after quarrel in Delhi hotel

In a horrific incident in Delhi a man chopped off his wife’s hand at a hotel following a quarrel.

The incident took place on Friday evening in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Police said that they have launched a manhunt to nab the accused husband, who is on the run. The accused lacks a stable occupation, and the couple have a child.

Advertisement

Sharing the details, the official said that the information about the incident was received on late Friday evening from the hotel after which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered that the woman had suffered an amputation of her hand at the wrist.

“The woman had significant blood loss, prompting urgent transportation to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. From there, she was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment,” the official added.

As per the initial probe, the couple from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh had checked into the hotel at around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Initially, in a semi-conscious condition, the woman communicated to the police that a dispute had arisen between her and her husband. However, due to her semi-conscious state and the pain she was in, she could not provide substantial details about the altercation.

“There are suspicions that the perpetrator possibly administered a substance to his wife, rendering her unconscious before proceeding to sever her hand. After regaining consciousness, the woman alerted the hotel staff, who subsequently notified the police,” said the official.

However, the accuracy of these details is presently under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

“A case has been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The precise sequence of events, underlying motives, and specific triggers leading to the incident will be established following his apprehension,” he added.